Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 65.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.