Chainlink Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $16.73 or 0.00142881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Huobi and Coinbase. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $5.86 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01677183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00203172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00177636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.92 or 2.89926455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

