ChainX Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $50.91 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00066670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,526,300 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

