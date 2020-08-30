Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit