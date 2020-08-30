Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,680.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

