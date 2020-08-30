Conceal Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $500,356.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,148,917 coins and its circulating supply is 9,177,162 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

