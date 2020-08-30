Concoin Market Cap Hits $870.68 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Concoin has a total market cap of $870.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

