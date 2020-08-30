Contrasting Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & Azure Power Global (OTCMKTS:AZRE)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 2.72% 4.55% 1.26% Azure Power Global -18.28% -6.33% -1.28%

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 4 1 2.75 Azure Power Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $23.30, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Risk & Volatility

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.98 billion 1.02 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Azure Power Global $171.90 million 6.94 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -53.30

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Summary

Enel S.p.A. ADS beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

