COTI Market Cap Tops $51.67 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

