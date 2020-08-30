Cred (LBA) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.42 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Cred has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

