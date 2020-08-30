CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $533.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $72,285.66 and approximately $533.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 281,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,129,638 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.