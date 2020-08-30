Curve DAO Token Price Hits $3.50 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00029870 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $97.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,314,878,031 coins and its circulating supply is 24,710,664 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

