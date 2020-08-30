Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00756065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041418 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01372243 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

