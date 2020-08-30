Denarius Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Denarius has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,378,475 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

