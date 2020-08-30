DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $3.79 on Major Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. DIA has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $82.86 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00032432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

