Diamond Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Diamond has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $349.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00004999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002183 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,519,738 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.