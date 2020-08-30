Digiwage Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $27,538.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00478951 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010399 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

