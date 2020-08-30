dKargo Achieves Market Cap of $18.66 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One dKargo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $989,218.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,291,805 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

