DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $344,329.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,326,084,485 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

