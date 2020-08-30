ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

