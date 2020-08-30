Elrond Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $259.71 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

