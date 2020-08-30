Emclaire Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EMCF opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

