Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Escodex, Mercatox, Coinlim, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

