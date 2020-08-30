EURBASE (EBASE) Price Reaches $1.19

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.42 million and $183,043.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EURBASE has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00010139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EURBASE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00077054 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00301637 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039239 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.