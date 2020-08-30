Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. Eureka Group has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of A$0.40 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.
About Eureka Group
