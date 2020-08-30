EventChain (EVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,081.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $190,671.97 and approximately $8,081.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

