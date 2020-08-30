Everus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $418.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $418.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,113 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.