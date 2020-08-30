GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 15.7% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $371,539.81 and $44,485.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,698.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.20 or 0.03643237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.50 or 0.02389165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00534417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00819401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00691727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00057250 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013183 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

