GMB Achieves Market Cap of $374,063.20 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, GMB has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $374,063.20 and $4,269.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

