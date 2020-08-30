Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0043

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $22,767.11 and $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.