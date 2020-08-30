Halo Platform Achieves Market Cap of $790,842.93 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. In the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Halo Platform has a market cap of $790,842.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 6,404,635,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,401,060,911 coins. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

