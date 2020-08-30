Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.39 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 133.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 86.8% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and $122,637.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.75 or 0.05730859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035700 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014772 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

