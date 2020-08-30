Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,981.35

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Helex has a market cap of $24,981.35 and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

