Helium Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $215.00 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Helium Chain has a total market cap of $168,812.04 and approximately $215.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Helium Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007672 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About Helium Chain

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org

Helium Chain Coin Trading

Helium Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

