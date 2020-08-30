HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0030

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $917.13 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00077797 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00301036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002183 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039258 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 312,150,074,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,706,856,108 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

