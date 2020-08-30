HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.58 million and the highest is $22.05 million. HEXO posted sales of $11.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 3,963,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

