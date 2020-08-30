HireQuest Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HQI)

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

NYSE:HQI opened at $6.85 on Friday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,412.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

