HireQuest Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HQI)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

NYSE:HQI opened at $6.85 on Friday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,412.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit