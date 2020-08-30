Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Hive has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $71.54 million and $4.89 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00120421 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,681,591 coins and its circulating supply is 304,311,385 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

