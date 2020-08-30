Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 444,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

