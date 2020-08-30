Hydro Market Cap Tops $3.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $353,698.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, BitMart, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

