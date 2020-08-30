HyperCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.60 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $71.54 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00013665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, Kucoin and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,759,970 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Bit-Z, OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.