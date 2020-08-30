IDEX (IDEX) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,769,331 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.