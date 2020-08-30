Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ignis has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $800,869.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Indodax, Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.