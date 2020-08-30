Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market capitalization of $156,669.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,727.39 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00166060 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001217 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,341,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,336 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

