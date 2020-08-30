INMAX (INX) Market Capitalization Tops $90,493.77

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, INMAX has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $90,493.77 and $30,283.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

