Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.70. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

