IONChain Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. IONChain has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $404,377.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

