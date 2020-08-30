IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00011581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. IQeon has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $104,710.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

