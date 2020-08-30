Jarvis+ Reaches Market Cap of $299,165.95 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $299,165.95 and approximately $22,496.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,568,170 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.