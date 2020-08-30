Jewel Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Jewel has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00142881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01677183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00203172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

